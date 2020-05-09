The bank BBVA Bancomer offers Credit cards with facilities, although this only applies to new clients of that financial institution. On its website, BBVA promotes more than ten types of credit card. Which one is finally authorized is going to depend on what the bank considers is suitable for you.

In this, you must be careful and not accept a plastic that is above your ability to pay. Here are some of the most popular cards from this bank.

BBVA Bancomer credit cards:

BBVA Bancomer Blue Card

Requires a minimum income of $ 6,000 pesos per month.

9% of your purchases in BBVA Points.

You can have cash from your credit card line, at a cost of 6.5 percent on the amount of your withdrawal.

Total Annual Cost of 107.3% (without VAT)

Annual Commission of $ 699 pesos (without VAT).

BBVA Bancomer Gold Card:

Requires a minimum income of $ 20,000 pesos per month.

12% of your purchases in BBVA Points.

You can have cash from your credit card line, at a cost of 6.5 percent on the amount of your withdrawal.

Total Annual Cost of 90.5% (without VAT)

Annual Commission of $ 1,076 pesos (without VAT).

Platinum BBVA Bancomer card:

Requires a minimum income of $ 50,000 pesos per month.

18% of your purchases in BBVA Points.

In case of loss of card, request your replacement from the United States or Canada and receive it in 24 hours or in one business day from the rest of the world.

You can dispose of cash from your credit card line, at a cost of 4.0 percent on the amount of your withdrawal.

Total Annual Cost of 46.5% (without VAT)

Annual Commission of $ 2,410 pesos (without VAT).

As you can see, the Total Annual Cost of these cards is VERY HIGH. Likewise, the annual commissions are high, in both cases without including VAT.

The recommendation is that before hiring at BBVA Bancomer or any other bank, COMPARE its benefits and costs.

It is also convenient that if you are going to make a lot of use of ATMs, look for a bank that has enough of them, to avoid long transfers to your turn or to pay high fees for foreign ATMs.

Credit, well managed, is a good tool for your personal finances and in times like now, it can give you some oxygen in your finances. Only use it for things of value and never acquire debts beyond your capabilities.

