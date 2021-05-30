BBVA, Banco Santander, Endesa and Edreams Odigeo

Related news

The selective spanish It cannot recover the 9,200 points, although it does not move away from them and maintains the possibility of recovery in the face of the weekly closing.

However, recovering them is important because their effectiveness at a psychological level it has been demonstrated, but it will not be possible if stocks such as Inditex or Telefónica continue to fall.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) BBVA: New rebound from 5 euros marking new annual highs both in intraday format and based on closures and now, with the weekly closure, we must see if it is able to continue climbing positions above 5.25 euros to be able to continue towards 5.57. Only if you lose the 5 euros will we say goodbye to the value.

2) Santander Bank: Yesterday Thursday we had a great behavior that led him to break the resistance of 3.35 euros, so today is the day to see a confirmation with another close above that level and thus be able to think that it can reach the maximum of the year 2020 at 3.76 euros.

3) Endesa: You cannot confirm the break of 23.5 euros but it has been very close to them so we must see what happens in the session this Friday to see if there is a desire to continue climbing towards the next goal of around 24.15 euros.

4) eDreams Odigeo: We already have the second close above its short-term resistance at 4.9 euros, but it has achieved it precisely with a strong candle, so we must wait to see what happens in today’s session. As long as it does not lose yesterday’s lows, we must keep thinking about the next attack to annual highs at 5.31 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches