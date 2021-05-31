BBVA, Banco Santander, Endesa and Edreams Odigeo

Related news

The selective Spanish closes again above 9,200 points, although we are still in a lateral movement so we will be very attentive at the beginning of this new week although it is a holiday in the United States.

The 9,200 points are still very important because its effectiveness at psychological level it has already been proven many times.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Merlin Properties: New annual maximums for this value that we will need to confirm with another close above 9.33 euros to assess the continuity it made the 9.95 euros.

2) Mapfre: Another value that marks new annual highs and that now we need another close above 1,872 euros to be able to think about the 2 euros as the next goal.

3) Endesa: New closings above 23.5 euros, which opens the scenario of continuity towards the next goal around 24.15 euros.

4) eDreams Odigeo: Strongly breaks the 5 euros reaching almost the target price of 5.31 euros. So that is the price level that we must monitor in today’s session to value the next goal at 5.60 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches