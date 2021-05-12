BBQ with WiFi: is it really necessary?

A barbecue with WiFi. Yes, there is. I think the news is commented on itself, but even so I can’t resist giving it a couple of turns, because I think it’s a perfect sample of what on the Internet is called “All bad.” And it is that, in recent years, we have not stopped seeing “traditional” devices that, as a great evolutionary leap, have added the WiFi connection to their functions. From a coffee maker with WiFi to a barbecue with WiFi.

I want to make it clear that I have nothing against the arrival of consumer electronics to spaces in which, traditionally, they had no presence at all. And it is that, for example, the combination between the motor world and that of technology have given rise to great advances in safety and comfort: from navigators to parking assistants, through information and entertainment systems and even, yes, internet connectivity.

This, however, does not prevent you from remembering the first time i saw a bus restart (yes, turn off the engine, remove the ignition, wait a couple of minutes and start again), and I admit that from that moment on I have seen electronics with different eyes. Specifically with those of understanding its presence in many environments, but not blindly trusting it and, consequently, to ask myself if its use is necessary or, on the contrary, it is an application that complicates more than it contributes.

And it is that, in the absence of trying the barbecue with WiFi, the simple concept already dislodges me enough. It is true that thinking a bit I can think of some uses, such as turning it on and off remotely, checking the cooking status of its content, the temperature … and all this remotely. And it occurs to me that it may make some sense for, for example, very long cooking at low temperatures, which can take several hours. Of course, considering that we are talking about a pellet barbecue, I am talking about supervision, but not about control.

However, I have the feeling that the massive use that a barbecue with WiFi will have will be avoid getting up from the chair and walking 10 meters to check how the hamburgers are, and I have serious doubts as to whether it is worth the extra cost that the connectivity integration raises for what it offers. Even more so if, of course, we take into account that we are talking about a device connected to our WiFi network, that is, an increase in the exhibition surface of our network infrastructure.

And we have already known, for example, hacked coffee machines, a perfect example of the security issue that a barbecue with WiFi can pose. Is it really necessary? Does the benefit really outweigh costs and risks? I understand that there will be people who think so, and I respect their opinion, but in my case, I admit that I am not convinced at all.