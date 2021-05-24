BBMAs Accidentally Plays Post Malone During DaBaby Win

Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards didn’t exactly go flawlessly due to the awards show accidentally playing the wrong track when DaBaby won Top Rap Song for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch. Like … they fully played Post Malone and 21 Savage’s 2018 song “Rockstar” instead.

As Complex reports, fans had a lot to say about the mistake on Twitter, including “DABABY WINS FOR ROCKSTAR AND INSTEAD OF PLAYING HIS SONG THEY FUCKING PLAY ROCKSTAR BY POST MALONE IM GONNA LOSE MY MIND.”

In his acceptance speech, DaBaby said “To be able to put out a song like ‘Rockstar’ in the height of the pandemic, and to have the balls to drop a album and go forward and see it turn out how it turned out and go No. 1; longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 2020. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I say all that to say, none of this is possible without God and my team, man, appreciate all of y ‘ all. Oh yeah, most importantly, last but not least, the fans and the supporters. ‘Cause if y’all don’t press play, the music don’t get heard. I appreciate y’all. “

Bummer that the Billboard Music Awards messed the music up, but congrats to DaBaby on the win!

