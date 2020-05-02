The organization of BBK Music Legends Festival announces that it is forced to cancel its fifth edition of the festival, scheduled for June 5 and 6 at the Ola BBK Center in Sondika (Vizcaya) and postpone it to June 2021.

The 2020 edition was going to feature groups and artists of the stature of Eric Burdon & The Animals, North Mississippi Allstars, Lucinda Williams and the former Supertramp Roger hodson.

It does so in the face of new measures by the Government and health authorities to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, by suspending some of the artists from their European tours that directly affect the festival, due to its proximity and “out of respect to the public”.

“It has been a hard and difficult decision after so many months of work, effort and enthusiasm, but the most important thing now is to protect our health and that of others, that of all the unions, groups, social workers and health personnel who are working hard and leaving your skin on this to get out of this nightmare as soon as possible, “explains the organization.

“You are [email protected], working from sunrise to sunset, with hardly any time to [email protected], your families and loved ones, therefore, we will respect the confinement established as long as it takes, without leaving home, to help you that your efforts are compensated and we leave it between [email protected], let’s return to normality, to our streets, to enjoy the family, [email protected] [email protected] and of everything that makes us happy and then, only later, live music will sound again, festivals will walk again and we will enjoy our music and artists as if we had never done it, “they add.

Ticket return

People who have purchased tickets to attend the festival will receive the payment of the amounts, including management costs, on the same card with which the purchase was made, for the next 30 days from Wednesday, April 8.

Depending on whether the payment has been made with a debit or credit card, the operation is different. If the payment was made with a debit card, the amount will appear as income in the account, if it was made with a credit it will appear as positive income in the card statement.

