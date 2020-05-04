BB Seguridade, Banco do Brasil’s insurance and pension arm, had a net profit of R $ 882.7 million in the first quarter, a drop of about 13% over the result obtained a year earlier, impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The company said in its balance sheet released on Monday that its revenue from life insurance, pension plans and capitalization had a rapid deceleration as of the second half of March, impacting BB Corretora’s brokerage revenues, amid the quarantine measures adopted by governments. municipal and state.

“In the case of social security, there was also a significant increase in redemption requests, with customers seeking to allocate their resources to instruments with greater liquidity and less volatility in the short term,” said the company in the balance sheet.

The company also commented that the drop in net income was also due to the “time lag in updating assets and liabilities” of the Brasilprev unit, in addition to the sale of a stake in the reinsurer IRB Brasil, whose results had contributed to BB Seguridade’s figures in the first quarter. 2019.

The claims ratio of the Brasilseg unit in the first quarter was 29.7% compared to 37.2% in the first three months of last year and 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, while the adjusted ROAA increased from 8.8% in the first quarter. first quarter of last year to 8.9% in the three months ended in March 2020.

But at Brasilprev, ROAA went from 9.4% to 3.9%, while at Brasilcap the index went from 1.2% to 1.5%.

The balance sheet also pointed out that BB Seguridade’s general and administrative expenses more than doubled in the first quarter over the same period last year, to 6.15 million reais.

The result of investments in equity interests fell 13.4% in the same comparison, to 868.2 million reais.

