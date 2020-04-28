Banco do Brasil saw the demand for its digital channels jump amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Brazil, which reduced service on the physical network. More than 1.5 million new users have been added to the institution’s application since March, when isolation measures began to contain the spread of the disease in the country and bank branches closed their doors two hours earlier.

Thus, the adhesion that BB traditionally registered around four months took place in just 40 days. The higher demand on digital channels pushed the total number of customers accessing the bank’s APP to a total of 15.6 million users.

“The health adversities that we are going through contribute to the acceleration of the digital behavior of our customers. Those most used to physical service have incorporated the use of digital banking channels in a surprising way into their routine”, highlights BB’s president, Rubem Novaes, in a note exclusive to Broadcast.

According to him, the bank’s numbers show the change in customer behavior, which is here to stay, but which are also supported by the security of the institution’s digital tools. “This behavioral change will certainly have lasting effects, in addition to the temporary crisis of the covid-19”, evaluates the executive.

With the pandemic, the average number of new users on the BB app per day in April increased by 358% compared to the previous six months. In addition, use of the channel has grown. The number of daily accesses to the APP increased by 25% per day in April.

Another thermometer of greatest demand is the bank’s digital payment account, called BB Conta Fácil, which is exempt from fees. The daily average of accounts opened per day more than tripled during the pandemic, with an increase of 242% in the period.

To meet the increased demand, BB increased the number of employees working in remote channels like Whatsapp and Fale Com by 6 thousand, an instant messaging tool accessed through the app or on the institution’s website. In all, the bank now has 16 thousand employees dedicated to digital service, which represents a 166% increase in capacity.

Through Whatsapp, the number of customers using the service app has soared 480% since March, rising to a daily average of 116,300 per day. The number of interactions on the channel increased sharply, from 4.2 million in February to more than 21 million in the first 24 days of April.

In the bank’s chat, whose service is human, the number of customers with access to customer service using the Fale Com tool, for instant messaging, grew 132%, pushing the total base to 10 million. The channel, according to BB, reached a peak of approximately 1.2 million calls in the first half of April, an increase of 240% compared to the same interval in March.

For the president of BB, the client will be even more demanding with the quality of his experience, whether physical or digital, the pandemic goes on, which put Brazilians inside their homes and forced them to be more remote. “We are attentive to these changes and preparing the Bank daily for the new challenges to come”, he concludes.

