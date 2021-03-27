Baztan and Lourdes split the points after their 1-1 draw

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Baztan and the Lourdes tied to one in the meeting held this Saturday in the Giltxaurdi. The Baztan He came to the game in high spirits after achieving a 2-1 victory against Murchante. Regarding the visiting team, the Lourdes he came from beating 3-1 at home at CD Fontellas in the last match played. After the game, the Elizondés team was in ninth position, while the Lourdes, for his part, is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in an unbeatable way for the Elizondés team, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the scoring with a goal of Lizartza, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

In the second period, luck came for the Tudela team, who put the tables thanks to a goal from José in the 83rd minute, ending the match with the result 1-1.

After this tie, at the end of the duel the Lourdes it ranked eleventh in the table with 16 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. The Baztan, for its part, it was placed in ninth place with 20 points, occupying an access position to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

On the next day the Baztan will play against him Cirbonero away from home and Lourdes will play his match against him FC Bidezarra in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBaztan:Julen, Alvaro, Goñi, Merino, Aguerrea, Mikel, Iñaki Azpiroz, Lizartza, Axel, Astiz and AzpirozLourdes:Basurto, Villafranca, Garcia, Eneko, Garcia, Jose, Izquierdo, Borja, Damián, Maxi and AgudoStadium:GiltxaurdiGoals:Lizartza (1-0, min. 43) and Jose (1-1, min. 83)