Baztan achieves a tight victory against River Ega (1-2)

05/24/2021 at 10:08 CEST

The Baztan played and won 1-2 last Sunday’s game in the Andola. The River Ega He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against CD Fontellas at home (1-2) and the other in front of Lourdes in his fiefdom (2-1). On the visitors’ side, the Baztan lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the Beti Onak. With this good result, the Elizondés team is seventh, while the River he is eighth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Elizondés team, which released the light thanks to a goal Astiz a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 5. But later the River Ega after 14 minutes he achieved the tie by means of a goal of Lorza, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second part, luck came for him Baztan, who got ahead through a goal from Mikel at 69 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-2.

The coach of the River gave entrance to Melvin De Jesus, Laparra and Itarte for Pablo Sarasa, Gorka Y Laparra, Meanwhile he Baztan gave the green light to Urrutia, which came to replace Mikel.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Mariano azcona Y Paul and red card to Carlos Marco. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Mikel, Alvaro Y Azpiroz.

With this result, the River he gets 20 points and the Baztan with 24 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the River Ega is against the Peña Azagresa, Meanwhile he Baztan will face the Upload.

Data sheetRiver Ega:Esparza, Jon Losa, Laparra (Itarte, min.84), Mariano Azcona, Pablo, Gorka (Laparra, min.70), Pablo Sarasa (Melvin De Jesús, min.52), Aitor, Lorza, Mikel Murugarren and Carlos MarcoBaztan:Julen, Ibai, Goñi, Astiz, Aguirre, Azpiroz, Alvaro, Azpiroz, Dendarieta, Mikel (Urrutia, min.78) and LizartzaStadium:AndolaGoals:Astiz (0-1, min. 5), Lorza (1-1, min. 14) and Mikel (1-2, min. 69)