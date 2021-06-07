Bayport LATAM receives first $ 50 million from the DFC to provide loans to workers and retirees

MEXICO CITY.

Bayport LATAM, the Latin American arm of the leading emerging markets financial services group Bayport Management Ltd. (BML), received the first $ 50 million to grant loans to workers and retirees without access to bank financing.

Pablo Montesano, CEO of Bayport Latin America, securing DFC’s line of credit is a historic achievement, given the impact it will have on the business and its clients: “We enable our clients to take control of their financial well-being in the short and long term. . With this additional funding, we can reach more people, positively influencing individuals, families, communities and even national economies. “

Bayport México has maintained a profitable position, generating profits and value for its shareholders in the last 3 years, which has steadily increased its loan portfolio year after year. “As a company we have excellent financial health and the support of the parent company to operate in Mexico. We have maintained a profitable position, generating profits and value for our shareholders in the last 3 years, closing 2020 with a market leading capitalization ratio of 17.3% ”, stated Walter Klucznik, CEO of Bayport Mexico.

“This has led us to have agreements such as that of DFC, which allow us to continue delivering financial inclusion and the possibility of fulfilling dreams to a sector of the population that is marginalized from the banking system,” the executive completed.

Financiera Fortaleza SA de CV SOFOM ENR offers financial solutions through discounted loans via payroll, by entering into collaborative agreements with government institutions, which provides liquidity to the employees of said entities.

In Mexico, millions of people lack access to bank loans due to their credit score, which prevents them from improving their quality of life. Many of them deserve to have the opportunity to progress through lines of credit adapted to their situation ”.

“To offer them that opportunity, we are constantly closing agreements with organizations with which we share the vision of promoting inclusive progress in emerging economies like ours, since the operation is in line with the attention of a sector of people that is typically marginalized by your risk, “he said.

As the company announced last June, the recently disbursed credit line to Bayport in Latin America is part of a group of investments totaling one billion dollars approved by DFC to boost development in Africa, Latin America, the Indo-Pacific and emerging markets around the world.

In 2016, Bayport Management Limited, had already received a USD250 million loan from DFC, then known as Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

BML first entered the Latin American market in 2011 with the establishment of Bayport Colombia, followed by Bayport Mexico in 2014. Both operations grew from partnerships with existing local financial service providers and are currently among the highest performing and projected operations. by BML.

