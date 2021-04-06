Baylor wins his first national title and removes Gonzaga from undefeated

04/06/2021 at 08:15 CEST

EFE

The base-escort Jared butler contributed 22 points with seven assists and became the great hero of the Baylor bears, that this monday beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 by beating in the men’s college basketball national title game of the NCAA. Along with Butler, guard Macio Teague had another 19 and point guard Davion Mitchell contributed 15 that also helped the surprise victory that gave the Bears (28-2) the first national title in their history after returning to the Final Four. for the first time in 71 years.

The big losers were the Bulldogs, who not only lost the title but also the unbeaten in the season (31-1) and the 35 win streak in a row. Gonzaga’s team, which entered the “March Madness” tournament as the No. 1 seed and won the West Region title, failed to become the first team to win the champion title and went undefeated since Indiana did it in 1976 when they had Larry Bird.

On the last night of the season, the most important and decisive, the Bulldogs, who apparently had everything in full sync, starred in their worst performance, with a disjointed game and no player on the track at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was able to change the team’s fortunes. Gonzaga had 51% shooting from the field, but finished with 70 points, the season low, after averaging 91.6, the best national level, more than six goals better than any other team in Division I .

Suggs, who contributed 22 points with three assists, this time failed to save his team, and had to go to the bench early after committing two early fouls, leaving his team without its best weapon on the field, as the Bears got on with 9-0 partial lead and on the way to the national title. Their 22 points, including 15 in the second half, were no longer decisive, because the rest of the team was still not united, quite the opposite of what happened with the Bears that in the end proved to be the best team of the tournament and some deserved champions. .

Forward Corey Kispert didn’t have his best scoring inspiration and finished with just 12 points and two 3-pointers. Second on the team, Drew Timme, also had 12, but made just seven shots as he ran into foul trouble in the second half and healed from an apparent injury. Gonzaga hit just 5 of 17 3-pointers, his lowest total of the six NCAA tournament games.

The surprise triumph of the Bears was the same that was experienced the night before in the final of the Women’s Basketball Final Four with the Stanford Cardinals as new champions after beating the Arizona Wildcats 54-53, which left them with the third national title.