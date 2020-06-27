Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

During the last episode of WWE SmackDown we could see how a Fatal 4 Way took place to determine the number 1 contender for the blue brand women’s championship against Bayley. The combat involved the following fighters; Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke. The lucky one to earn this opportunity was Nikki Cross and will face Bayley for the female title of WWE SmackDown in the next pay-per-view of WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

How was the fight?

The combat begins with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teaming up to bring down Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. They are taken out of the ring and then Nikki tries a roll-up against Alexa. The account reaches 2 and there is no result to indicate the victory of Cross. Lacey recovers and takes Alexa out of the ring to throw her against the barricade. Brooke also returns to the ring and confronts Lacey Evans but interrupts Nikki and attacks both with right hands. However, Lacey and Brooke team up and send her up against the corner to kick her. Alexa returns to the ring and is sent against the same cornerback as Nikki Cross. Lacey tries the account on Alexa but is at 2 because Brooke appears and cancels the account. Dana begins to dominate with a wide variety of movements and places Lacey Evans after a body slam. Dana launches from the third rope with a senton bomb, tries the count but remains in 2. Alexa and Nikki interrupt. Nikki is knocked out by Dana, but Alexa takes advantage of the situation and places Dana in position for a Twisted Bliss. Brooke reverses Alexa’s jump and sends Dana Brooke into the ringside area. Lacey, Nikki and Alexa are in the center of the ring. Bliss is out, Lacey begins to dominate over Nikki, Dana interrupts … Lacey’s right hand against Dana, he will cover her, but … Nikki Cross appears and wraps her up in a roll-up! 1… 2… 3…

RESULT: Nikki Cross will face Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.

After the commercials, we see a meeting between the faces and heels teams of Smackdown to announce an 8 Man Tag Team match.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.