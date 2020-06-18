Bayley turned 31 this week and received a special haircut to commemorate the holidays. She tried to show it during WWE’s televised shows, but the camera went dead too fast. It is good that she has social networks.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion is also half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She has a lot to be happy about including her 31st birthday.

Bayley shaves a birthday cake on the nape

Bayley had a birthday cake complete with a shaved candle on the back of her head. I was more than excited to show this through Instagram with a very special message for the birthday week.

HAPPY BAYLEY BIRTH WEEK !!!!!!!!!!!!

Bayley and Sasha Banks will be fighting on WWE NXT tonight. They’ll take on Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackhead with the women’s tag team championship at stake. They also have a row game next week against The IIconics on RAW.

We’ll have to see what’s next for Bayley, but she has plenty of gold to attend to now that she’s Bayley Dos Straps, making her a very happy birthday girl.

It’s good to see that things are working as well for her as Heel. Happy birthday Bayley.

