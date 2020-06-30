Bayley and Sasha Banks have had their best moment on WWE TV this year, even more so after the duo recently won the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

This has allowed the two SmackDown Superstars to also appear on RAW and The Legit Boss has made the most of this opportunity by challenging the Asuka RAW Women’s Championship that she will face in Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

However, fans have been clamoring for a fight between the two friends and WWE has dropped several clues that the story will eventually happen. Well, we have another clue to today’s RAW Talk episode.

Bayley doesn’t want Sasha Banks to touch her title

Well, @itsBayleyWWE doesn’t like anyone touching her #SmackDown Women’s Championship! Even if it’s her best friend 😏 # WWE #WWERaw #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/odRih08H1K – Arunava Ghoshal (@MejorELguy) June 30, 2020

As you can see from the clip posted on Twitter, Bayley quickly takes Sasha Banks’ hands off her SmackDown Women’s Championship. The duo appeared on this week’s episode of RAW Talk, where Banks claimed that he will soon dethrone Asuka and become ‘Two Belts Banks’.

Banks gained some momentum in tonight’s episode of The Red Mark. He teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to face Asuka and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show and went on to DJ The Empress of Tomorrow for his team’s victory.

# Sasha3Shows doing what she does best. # WWERaw @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/lODg2eJmJv – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 30, 2020

Banks would also add that she was jealous of her best friend because she had two titles and that would no longer be the case once she got her hands on the RAW Women’s Championship. Maybe this was another Easter Egg that suggests that The Boss will end up facing Bayley in the future.

We still don’t know when Sasha Banks and Bayley met, but every time it happens, wait for the two Superstars to enter a clinic.

