Bayern visited the small field of the Union Berlin for the first time in its history in an official match. The ellipse closed this Sunday after a century of disagreements for geopolitical reasons that in the 20th century turned Germany into a dump. With the country unified and the Union promoted to the Bundesliga, the expected visit of the hegemonic team of the tournament took place in extraordinary situations. In the course of the first day of resumption after the declaration of the new coronavirus pandemic. As expected, the party exhibited as many deficiencies as virtues in the leader. After just a week of conventional training, Bayern was weighed down by the lack of coordination against a simple and tenacious opponent.

The plague has made German football the center of the sports universe. Without many more signs of life in the entertainment industry, Bayern’s presence in Berlin acquired a new significance. The sterilization rite weighed heavily on the atmosphere of a stadium famous for being one of the most idiosyncratic and boisterous in Europe. The din of the local fans was hygienically replaced by the loud screams of players, the voices of a coach, and the singing of birds in the nearby grove, all picked up by the microphones in a schoolyard setting. From the box, far from each other, Oliver Kahn and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, heads of the Bavarian delegation, watched the events with their masks on.

The double pivot Thiago-Kimmich, designed to launch the wings Pavard and Davies towards the ends of the attack, ended up reducing the flexibility of Bayern’s maneuvers, very limited in the interior game. The lack of coordination of Müller, Goretzka and Gnabry, hesitant in all their actions between the lines, forced the interiors to always play on the outside, and the attacks became predictable. Easy to contain for the Union, which only conceded the first goal in an accident, before the break.

Subotic went to clear a Lewandoski center without repairing at Goretzka. This mysterious arriving shuttlecock, whose role never seems clear, only appeared in the match to stand between the opponent’s boot and the ball. Subotic kicked him and fell into the middle of the area. It was the most decisive action of the meeting. Lewandowski scored the penalty.

Pavard sealed the victory by heading a corner and the game went down in history for many reasons, not the game. Thiago Alcántara became the Spaniard in Berlin with the most matches in the Bundesliga: 148, one more than Javi Martínez.

