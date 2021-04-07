Bayern vs PSG: Fans ‘bursts’ Manuel Neuer for gross mistake in the Champions League

The goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the Germany National Team, Manuel Neuer, is being harshly criticized on social networks for the early goal that Kylian Mbappé scored in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Just at minute 2 of the game, Neymar and Mbappé conspired in attack to beat Bayern Munich’s goal and in part, it was the goalkeeper’s mistake, who is being trapped in nets.

Mbappe he took a whiplash from within the area and although it went to the body of the goalkeeper, he could do nothing to prevent it from ending up in the back of the goal.

Or bow and arrow E que FRANGAÇO by Manuel Neuer. Will it still give time for Neymar to convince or Mbappe to naturalize Brasileiro? pic.twitter.com/fhpCgkIpKW – Futebol Total (from ) (@Totalfute) April 7, 2021

And then they say that @Manuel_Neuer is better than @ mterstegen1 jajajajajajja 1 shot shit and goal 2nd shot goal annulled for offside .. It doesn’t even smell them #FCBPSG – Davicete (@DavidamiVega) April 7, 2021

My eyes had never seen a mistake of that size by Manuel Neuer. – Alejandro Silva (@ alecs_silva10) April 7, 2021

Really, @Manuel_Neuer is overrated, 70% of his goals are sung good … damn press – Óscar G. Patón (@patonsv) April 7, 2021

