Bayern vs PSG: Fans ‘bursts’ Manuel Neuer for gross mistake in the Champions League

Football

The goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the Germany National Team, Manuel Neuer, is being harshly criticized on social networks for the early goal that Kylian Mbappé scored in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Just at minute 2 of the game, Neymar and Mbappé conspired in attack to beat Bayern Munich’s goal and in part, it was the goalkeeper’s mistake, who is being trapped in nets.

Also read: Neymar attends his ex’s wedding? ‘False’ video of the Brazilian goes viral

Mbappe he took a whiplash from within the area and although it went to the body of the goalkeeper, he could do nothing to prevent it from ending up in the back of the goal.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content