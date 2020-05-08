The Bayern Munich resumed group training this Friday and began preparing for the return of the Bundesliga and for the match against Berlin Union to be played on May 17 in the German capital behind closed doors.

The Bavarian club had been training in small groups and without contact between the players.

The training this Friday was conducted without access for the media but it transpired that tactical variants had been studied and also individual duels for the ball.

The Bundesliga It will resume on Saturday, May 16 after being interrupted since March by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bayern, with nine days to go, he is the leader with a four point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

The last game played by Bayern Before the competition stopped, it was against Augsburg, specifically on March 8 at home. The team of Hans Dieter Flick won 2-0 with targets of Thomas muller and Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern, on the other hand, is in the round of 16 of the Champions League (the second leg against Chelsea is pending) and, in the German Cup, he is in the semifinals, waiting to play against him. Eintracht.

