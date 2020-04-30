The resumption of the Bundesliga is still being actively prepared. Authorized to train for several weeks, the German clubs are already considering their return to the courts from May 9.

A sine qua non condition for any football match, the closed door will prevent supporters from going to the stadium. This Wednesday, Bayern Munich informed its fans of the possibility of being reimbursed for their seats.

“A major economic challenge for Bayern”

The Bundesliga leader explained in a statement his plan to reimburse supporters, if they request it. Bayern also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their support during this break in the season, especially those who have already expressed their desire not to be reimbursed.

“Without fans in the Allianz Arena, there is no real football atmosphere, nobody wants such a situation,” said club Kingsley Coman and Lucas Hernandez. In such a scenario, Bayern also lacks revenue important, which represents a major economic challenge for the club. […] Many fans have offered to forgo full or partial reimbursement for Bayern or, for example, donate funds to its foundation. ”

ℹ️ Ticketinformation: Rückerstattung der Ticketzahlungen für Heim- und Auswärtsspiele ohne Zuschauer. 🎫: https://t.co/3EgGymfh9e – FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 29, 2020

Several German clubs are threatened with bankruptcy due to the interruption of the season. A resumption of the Bundesliga would allow those of the elite to benefit from revenues linked to TV rights and thus limit the consequences of the crisis. This Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor supported a resumption of the championship in early May.