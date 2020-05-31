Ap, Afp and Prensa Latina

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. a10

Munich. The Bundesliga continues its course as the only sports competition in Europe. Yesterday he gave away some sports gems and had some controversy. On the one hand, Robert Lewandowski showed off a double in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in a deserted stadium, in a firm step towards his eighth consecutive title, right in the midst of a crisis caused by the pandemic that It has forced the players of the probable future champion to give up part of their wages again to rescue the team.

Not everything, however, is a celebration of the only soccer tournament in Europe at the moment. According to a survey released by the YouGov Institute, an international market research and data analysis firm, 47 percent of the Germans consulted repudiate the resumption of the Bundesliga, while only 24 percent support that decision by the government of Angela Merkel (the rest did not answer).

The survey reveals that fans are against the decision, largely due to the sensitive situation caused by the pandemic in Germany, where so far more than 8,500 people have died and more than 183,000 positive cases have been detected (unconfirmed, experts say, there are many more).

Meanwhile, US Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, in the 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen, wore a bracelet with the message Justice for George, referring to the black citizen killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis It has sparked protests and violence in several cities in the United States.

Five dates from the end of the season, Bayern took a 10-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, who visit Paderborn on Sunday.

Only the Bayern players and staff were present to celebrate the victory, which under normal conditions would have sparked a party for the team’s supporters on the stands. Bayern have won 14 of their recent 15 league matches and advance to the coronation with little trouble in sight since Tuesday, when they beat Dortmund 1-0.

Lewandowski finished good collective plays, before and after the intermission, for Bayern’s third and fourth goals.

Earlier, Werder Bremen revived their hopes of avoiding relegation, beating defeated Schalke 1-0; meanwhile, Hertha Berlin continued to show great form after the Bundesliga resumed, getting another victory, this time 2-0 against Augsburg.

Wolfsburg followed in sixth place, with a ticket to the Europa League, despite falling 2-1 to Eintracth Frankfurt. However, Hoffenheim overtook Wolfsburg on points, after beating Mainz 1-0.

