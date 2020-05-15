The coronavirus pandemic has altered virtually everything in German soccer, except for Bayern Munich’s chances of repeating itself as champion.

With the sights set on the eighth consecutive title, the Bavarian club remains the team to beat.

When the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday after a two-month suspension due to the pandemic, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig will be Bayern’s main pursuers.

The regional derby between Dortmund and Schalke – the most attractive game of the day – usually offers a mosaic of yellow and blue, with deafening chants and displays of flags in the stands.

This Saturday, however, the stands will be empty and the coaches will cover themselves with masks.

The unprecedented shutdown has left each team in unknown territory. There is no way to measure the level. With no friendlies to catch up, players will have to shake off several weeks of inactivity.

Some teams – notably Bayern – have recovered injured players. But Dortmund accuses the losses of several headlines for physical discomfort.

FIGHT FOR THE TITLE

Bayern is the strongest and richest club in Germany. Running out of the title would be a disaster for a club whose insatiable appetite for titles is considered arrogant by its rivals.

His midfielder Thomas Mueller highlighted the team’s ambition.

“When I perceive the sensations and emotions in the same training matches in recent days, the hunger to return to regular competition is confirmed,” Mueller wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

“As professional footballers we are excited to return to the green lawn. Playing without an audience, of course, is a commitment that strikes all of us in the soul and is a reality that we will have to get used to in the long term, ”he added.

If the pandemic does not cause another suspension, the title fight will rotate between three forwards. Bayern with Robert Lewandowski, Dortmund with Erling Haaland and Leipzig with Timo Werner. The three of them have been key with their splendid scoring form so that their teams are rowing at the top.

The two-month stop in the Bundesliga came just as Lewandowski, who led the scoring chart with 25 goals in as many games, had been ruled out with a shin injury. Back “in full physical shape”, the Polish striker will go out to play against Union Berlin on Sunday, Bayern manager Hansi Flick said.

With nine matches to play, Dortmund is four points behind Bayern. Dortmund was going through an excellent moment when it came to a standstill but returns with several players in the dry dock. Emre Can and Axel Witsel will miss the match against Schalke, weakening their midfield containment zone and raising questions about how Haaland and Jadon Sancho will be supplied in the attack.

Leipzig is one point behind Dortmund, third. Thanks to the investment of the energy drink company Red Bull, a team that was just born in 2009 is a contender for the title, but has earned the contempt of many German fans for the “new fortune” that has propelled the club in the area eastern country.

Werner scores 21 goals in 25 games, but had been off in February and March. His Leipzig meets Freiburg on Saturday.

SURPRISE CANDIDATE

Even before the pandemic disrupted the season, Borussia Mönchengladbach was having an unforgettable one.

Gladbach was in front of the table for much of the fall and remains six points behind Bayern, fourth. The illusion of winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since 1977 has deflated, but qualifying for the next Champions League would be quite a stick for a club on a much more modest budget than the teams it is rubbing shoulders with.

Returning to activity, coach Marco Rose’s Gladbach will face Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayer Leverkusen will seek to embitter Gladbach and take fourth and last place for the Champions League. Beating Werder Bremen on Monday will be crucial for Leverkusen to gain momentum.

BIG IN TROUBLE

Several historical teams are in the doldrums.

Werder, placed 17th, is looking to save himself from relegation. Hertha Berlin ranks 13th in an erratic season that included a 10-game cycle with Jürgen Klinsmann as coach. The former Germany and United States national team abruptly resigned in February. In addition, Hertha suspended striker Salomon Kalou after broadcasting a video on social networks in which he broke the rules of social distancing.

The second division also returns to action this weekend. Hamburg, former European champion, and Stuttgart are looking to return to the Bundesliga. The return of bottom club Dynamo Dresden will have to wait a little longer after two of his players tested positive for coronavirus.