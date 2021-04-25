Bayern summary and goals

04/25/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Bayern Munich was imposed on Chelsea 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League played this Sunday at the Bavarian club’s sports city. Those of Thomas Wörle They take the first step to be in the final, but the London team is one of the best teams on the continent and they have everything to come back on the return leg.

Sydney lohmann (m.12) and the Swedish Hanna glas (m.56) scored the goals of the team he directs Jens scheuer, but both the German Melanie Leupolz (m.23), former player of the Bavarian team, feeds the hopes of the squad of Emma hayes.

The return leg will be played next Sunday in Kingston (13.30). The winner will face off in the Gothenburg end (May 16) to the winner of the confrontation between Barcelona and PSG, who tied at one in the French capital.

So much for him Bayern as for him Chelsea It will be the first women’s Champions League final in its history.