FC Bayern has sold more than 100,000 masks in the club’s colors in 24 hourss, the Bavarian entity reported this Saturday through its website.

04/25/2020 at 17:00

CEST

EFE

Bayern asks for “understanding” given the fact that, due to the high number of orders, there may be relatively long waiting times.

The proceeds from the sale of masks will go to a donation platform created by players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka from which charitable and social institutions involved in the fight against the coronavirus are supported.

Starting this Sunday there will be in the federal state of Bavaria obligation to wear a mask on public transport and in stores.

“With this action we want to show that FC Bayern does everything to be a model of discipline in the fight against the coronavirus after the call on the matter by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder,” said the president of the club’s Board of Directors, Karlheinz Rummenigge.

“At the same time we are glad to be able to make a contribution to the initiative of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka,” he added.

The masks were made from scarves that Bayern planned to distribute at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League second leg against Chelsea on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the club’s founding.

The masks for children cost 5.95 euros and those for adults, 6.95.

