Bayern salary scale revealed

They come to light the new salary scale that has been implemented in the Bayern squad. According to Sport Bild, the new scale is divided into four categories according to the level of earnings that, in no case, will exceed 20 million euros gross.

In fact, only Robert Lewandowski reaches 20 million collected per season. But although the striker is the player who earns the most, he shares the category with Neuer, Müller and Sane. More concretely this category ranges from 15 to 20 million euros collected.

And even if there are only four players in this category, it could be up to three others who join the list. The one closest to entering is Kimmich, with which it is working to extend its contract. The other two are Goretzka and Coman, which are in the same position.

The second group goes from those who charge from 10 to 15 million, where Kimmich, Coman and Gnabry are currently located. In the third group, 5 to 10 million, and Süle and Goretzka, who is also working to improve his contract, would enter. And finally, Group four would include players with salaries of up to 5 kilos.

