Bayern rule out signing Saúl

06/12/2021 at 12:51 CEST

The name of Saúl Ñíguez is one of those who sounds the strongest to abandon the rojiblanca discipline this summer. The midfielder has lost prominence in the Cholo Simeone system and has even occupied the position of winger at times.

Bayern have always been one of the teams interested in hiring him and in previous markets, I had asked about him, but now, it seems that they definitively discard their incorporation.

In an interview for Sport1, Uli Hoeness, former president and current advisor of the club, has been resounding in his statements: “There will be no big transfers. ” Atlético de Madrid will not let him go for a low amount and as they express from Munich, it is not in their plans to make a large investment. It is a subject that they have already talked about and made a decision: “You can forget. That was discussed between the board of directors and the supervisory board at the last meeting. “

Saúl, who will turn 27 next November, has a lot of experience in the elite and his quality is undeniable. Although he has not played his best season by far, there will be many great teams that will try to sign him. 33 games this season, although with fewer minutes than usual, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist, are his records for this season.