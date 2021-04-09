Bayern ran out of ammunition

04/09/2021 at 09:08 CEST

Frustration was the word most repeated by the members of the Bayern after falling 2-3 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG. They generated chances at close range, as always, but this time the ball did not enter. Or not enough to compensate for the opponent’s punch.

“PSG scored three goals on very few occasions. We were able to get a good result, but we were not effective. Still, I’m satisfied with how we play & rdquor ;, he stated Hansi flick after the defeat.

The German coach was the most restrained of the Bavarian team in his statements and wanted to value the level shown by his players: “This team fights on the field for 90 minutes, it is the virtue that distinguishes us. The workforce is decreasing more and more, but we get the most out of it. Of course some got mad, but we have to turn this energy into the & rdquor; turn. “I don’t like to lose, but if I have to, let it be playing like that,” he pointed out.

Low and lack of goal. No one mentioned him, but the absence of Robert Lewandowski -In addition to that of Serge gnabry– could change the sign of the party. His substitute in the meeting was Choupo-Moting, author of a goal and who also regretted the lack of punch: “We did not materialize enough chances and, unfortunately, we conceded too many. I’ve seen the statistics and they are insane. Another day we would have scored five or six, sure. It’s very frustrating & rdquor ;.

Thomas muller, an authoritative voice like few others in the dressing room, was the most forceful when stating that “nobody would complain if we had won 5-3 or 6-3. We had to score a lot more goals & rdquor ;. “Somehow we shot ourselves in the foot & rdquor;, he lamented.

For dessert, more injuries

Flick introduced two substitutions in the first half. At the time they seemed to be due to technical issues, but as reported this Thursday ‘Bild’ responded to medical reasons. Niklas Süle suffered a tear in his thigh that could take him off the pitch for two to three weeks, while Leon Goretzka he suffered a thigh strain. Both are practically ruled out for the return leg, which will be played April 13 in Paris.