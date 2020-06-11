06/10/2020 at 12:36

CEST

Bayern Munich, according to “Kicker” magazine, has made provisional planning facing the resumption of

Champions League, pending what UEFA decides on June 17.

The Bundesliga will end, if there are no setbacks, on June 27 and the final of the German Cup, for which the

Bayern tonight against Eintracht, will be played on July 4.

Bayern has pending the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Chelsea after winning the first leg at home 0-3.

That match is expected to be played on August 6 so there will be a long pause between the end of the German season and the

resumption of the Champions League.

Bayern’s plans is to give players 12 days off before starting with the preparation of that match, in case of ensuring the passage to quarters of the final round of the Champions League, which is expected to be played in the form of a short tournament with direct elimination to a single match and on a neutral field, probably in Lisbon.

The first week after returning from the rest days, the players will train at home and alone and will have to undergo three coronavirus tests.

After that, coach Hansi Flick the group will be available again to fine-tune the preparation.

Between the match against Chelsea and the beginning of the quarterfinals, if they qualify, Bayern wants to play a game

friendly preparation and concentration.