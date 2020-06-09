Bayern Munich is another club that has clearly positioned itself against racism. Before their match against Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday, the Bavarian footballers have jumped to warm up on the pitch wearing white shirts with the message “Rot gegen Rassismus” (in Spanish, “Red card to racism”), and the motto #BlackLivesMatter (“Black lives matter & rdquor;).

With these shirts, Bayern continues the institutional campaign launched last Thursday with the same message, with which the entity wanted to position itself “against hate, harassment and all forms of violence. Racism is the worst form of discrimination and it has no place in our world. Soccer must cause happiness. That is what Bayern supports, as well as values ​​such as tolerance and respect, “said President Herbert Hainer.

“In the last weeks, events have occurred in the Bundesliga stadiums that we cannot all like. In particular, the numerous cases of racism cause us great concern. For that reason, we show racism the red card. With our long-standing “Rot gegen Rassismus” campaign, we want to help our culture in stadiums, for which we are envied throughout Europe, to be defined again by reason and humanity, “added the club’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.