Bayern of the Euroleague, live

04/09/2021

On at 20:59 CEST

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet in the 2020-21 Euroleague today, April 9, starting at 9:00 p.m. (CET). If you cannot view the live correctly click HERE.

The Saras Jasikevicius team wants to maintain their excellent form in the top European competition. After winning last round against Fenerbahçe, Barça leads the European table and he wants to extend his winning streak.

Go on live and online the statistics and the match result between FC Barcelona and Bayern to the minute.