Bayern Munich would be interested in signing Eurocup sensation Denzel Dumfries

The Netherlands National Team has surprised at this European Championship by winning their three Group Stage matches and leaving good feelings for the round of 16. One of the players who has stood out is the right back, Denzel Dumfries, a PSV player.

To everyone’s surprise, the player has scored two goals in this stage of the tournament, but his good performance has caused a giant from Europe to lay eyes on him, we are talking about Bayern Munich.

According to the portal Fichajes.net, the Bavarian team would be interested in acquiring the 25-year-old player, who has become a constant danger on the right wing. The Bundesliga champion is looking for a footballer who will compete with Benjamin Pavard in that position

Denzel Dumfries has been chosen MVP in the two matches that the #NED National Team has played in # EURO2020. As a winger, he has participated in ALL the goals (5) that the Dutch team has achieved in this tournament. RAILWAY. pic.twitter.com/YiyMji989K – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 17, 2021

The departure of Bouna Sarr would open the doors to the Dutch defender, forming a young and high-quality defensive line, remembering that Dayor Upamecano was signed a few months ago.