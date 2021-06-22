Bayern Munich withdraws from UEFA and its refusal to LGBT lighting at Euro 2021

FC Bayern would have been happy if UEFA had allowed for the match Germany-Hungary stadium lighting Allianz Arena with the colors of the rainbow, as a signal against homophobia and in favor of diversity, according to its president Herber Hainer.

“We would have been happy if the Allianz Arena was lit up in rainbow colors on Wednesday. Tolerance and diversity are values ​​that our society stands for and that Bayern uphold,” Hainer said in a statement.

“That’s why Bayern has been lighting up the stadium for a few years, for example on gay pride day, with the colors of diversity,” he added.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked UEFA to allow the stadium to be illuminated in rainbow colors as a show of solidarity with the Hungarian LGBT community, following recent restrictive legislation by the Viktor Orban regime.

UEFA did not agree to the request, claiming that its statutes required it to be politically and religiously neutral.

