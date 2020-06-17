The Bayern Munich He has done it again. The German giant is already a Bundesliga champion after a spectacular final stretch of the season, which also threatens to take away the Champions League. In the absence of two days for the conclusion of the championship, the victory of the Hansi Flick before him Werder Bremen make him mathematically the champion of the Bundesliga for the eighth consecutive year.

A veritable barbarity to which the Allianz Arena team has accustomed us. No club dominates a national competition in Europe like the Bayern Munich the Bundesliga. The leaders jumped into the Weserstadion knowing that a victory confirmed them as League champions and they did not fail. Somewhat of Lewandowski on the brink of rest paved the way to the title to a Bavarian team that continues to make history in Germany.

Thus, Bayern with this victory he has 76 points, ten more than the Borussia Dortmund, which will play this Wednesday. Despite winning against Mainz, the difference between the two greats of German football will be seven points with six to play.

A spectacular final stretch

The Bayern Munich saw his hegemony in the Bundesliga in the first half of competition jeopardized. The team’s beginnings were very bad, to the point that Coach Kovac was replaced in November, after the team suffered a very painful win against Frankfurt (5-1). The entity put interim coach Hansi Flick at the head of the team, who has managed to turn the situation around.

Despite the fact that the new coach’s first matches were excellent, with goals against Borussia Dortmund (4-0) or against Estrella Roja (0-6), the Bayern He went through a new slump in late 2019, with two consecutive losses to Leverkusen and M’Gladbach that took him away from the lead. It seemed that the surprise could jump in the Bundesliga, but those of Hansi Flick put the direct one towards the eighth consecutive title.

Since that last loss against Borussia M’Gladbach on December 7, the team has not lost again in the Bundesliga. The German team’s streak is spectacular, with Lewandowski at his best: eleven wins in the last eleven matches.

Intractable in the return of the Bundesliga

The return of Bayern Munich After the break in German competition for the coronavirus crisis, it has been brutal. Six wins in the six matches for the Bundesliga, with 19 goals for and 5 against. In addition, the victory of May 26 against Borussia Dortmund left Hansi Flick’s men at the gates of a title they already have in their hands after winning at the Weserstadion.

An irregular season, but with a final stretch that threatens all of Europe. The Bayern He is very strong and will return to the European competition with more rest than the Spanish and English teams, which may be key. Lewandowski wants to return to the Allianz Arena the ‘Orejona’. Without a doubt, they are the favorites today.