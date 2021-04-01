Bayern Munich wants to reinforce Lucas Vázquez of Real Madrid

According to information from the Marca newspaper, Lucas Vazquez He will not continue at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is on the lookout to obtain the services of the Spanish footballer, especially due to the versatility of playing in all positions of the band and serving as a kind of replacement for Alaba.

As detailed in the information, the Alaba for Madrid is almost done and only some details would be missing for it to reach the ‘White House’, so Bayern is also starting the market situation and they see a player in Lucas very useful.

Also read: Liga MX: TV Azteca has a new ‘reinforcement’; an old acquaintance returns to the narrative

The Real Madrid player would still arrive for free, he can play in many positions and knows how to respond to the pressure in a big team, so they believe in the German team that all that package that the Spanish footballer has is ideal for the economic situation that exists. in soccer.

CROSSED DESTINATIONS FOR ALABA AND LUCAS VÁZQUEZ ⚪️ Real Madrid seeks to take over the services of David Alaba and while the negotiations continue, the Bavarian club shows interest in the merengue player. Which club would win with this change? https://t.co/luvmkZp14N pic.twitter.com/zuxuo9CoY3 – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) March 31, 2021

In Real Madrid Lucas Vázquez has scored 26 goals and has given 53 assists in 237 games, while this season he has scored two goals and has given seven assists in all competitions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content