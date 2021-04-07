Bayern Munich vs PSG: Schedule and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match

The Allianz Arena Munich It will be the stage where Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain begin their battle in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals this Wednesday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, a game that may be seen across the FOX Sports and FOX Sports 2 screens.

The final of last season will be reissued in this elimination of the Quarterfinals of the Champions League, a series in which the German team appears as the slight favorite, which arrives with high spirits after winning their last match in Bundesliga against RB Leipzig, putting distance in their career to win a new title in Germany.

With the confidence of having a margin of error in the local league, Bayern seek to strike a blow of authority on their own ground and direct the tie that will close next week at the Parc des Princes.

On the other hand, PSG arrives with a defeat in Ligue 1 against Lille, a team that unseated them from the leadership of the competition, so they will have the pending of having lost ground in a competition they have dominated in the last decade .

This will be the fourteenth time that both teams meet in the UEFA Champions League, with a favorable balance for the Parisians, who have five wins, five draws and four losses against the Bavarians, one of them in the final of Last season.

Of the thirty players who played minutes in the last Champions League final, 25 are still in the clubs.

