Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

Bayern Munich and PSG will face each other again in the UEFA Champions League, now to face each other in the knockout series of the Quarter-Finals, in which the Parisian team will try to exact revenge for the title lost seven months ago in the Da Luz Stadium in Portugal.

For the game, both teams will have some casualties, the most painful on the side of Bayern Munich, who will not be able to count on Robert Lewandoski due to a knee problem; also Costa and Tolisso will not be available.

On the PSG side, Verratti, Bernat and Paredes would not be eligible for this Wednesday’s match, in addition to the fact that Pochettino’s team is doubting the participation of Icardi, Danili, Jurzawa and Florenzi.

Possible line-ups for Bayern Munich vs PSG in the UEFA Champions League would be: Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting. PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Herrera; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé; Kean.

PSG is a rival that tends to complicate Bayern Munich, because in fact, it is the team with which it has the most defeats, after Real Madrid; while on the PSG side, Bayern Munich is their favorite ‘victim’ in this competition.

Despite their negative historical record, Bayern Munich have won the last three home games against PSG, as their last defeat was in 1994, when they were playing at the Olympiastadion.

PSG enters this duel with the surprising streak of having scored at least one goal in 42 of their last 43 games in the Champions League. The only game in which they went blank was precisely against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 2020.

Bayern have 19 games without losing in the UCL, 18 of them victories, so they are 6 games behind the mark of Manchester United, who added 25 games without defeat between 2007 and 2009.

