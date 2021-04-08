Bayern Munich vs PSG: Official lineups of the Champions League match

Bayern Munich of Germany will seek to take advantage of their home field against PSG of France at the start of the UEFA Champions League knockout series this Wednesday, April 7 at the Allianz Arena at 2:00 p.m. CST. Mexico, and it will do so with several important casualties in the team, the most sensitive being that of its striker Robert Lewandowski, who is injured in the knee.

The German team is superior to PSG in almost all its lines, being weaker in its offense, an aspect that is accentuated by the absence of the Polish striker, who returned touched after his participation with his team on the last FIFA Date of March .

However, the Bavarians arrive strengthened after their victory against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, as they managed to put distance between their leadership, removing a slope in the final stretch of the season.

The official line-ups for the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match are: Bayern Munich: Flick. Coach: 1Neuer (PO) (C) 4Süle 5Pavard 6Kimmich 10Sané 13Choupo-Moting 18Goretzka 21Hernández 25Müller 27Alaba 29Coman Paris Pochettino. Coach: 1Navas (PO) 3Kimpembe 5Marquinhos (C) 7Mbappé 10Neymar 11Di María 15Danilo 22Diallo 23Draxler 27Gueye 31Dagba

For its part, PSG will also have some absences, Verratti’s the most sensitive of them, although the French are focused on stoning Manuel Neur’s goal, taking advantage of the fact that they are one of the best offenses in the Champions League, where they have scored in 421 of their last 43 games.

The team led by Neymar is ‘pissed off’ after suffering a painful defeat in Ligue 1 in France against Lille, a team that unseated him from the leadership of the competition.

