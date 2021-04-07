Bayern Munich vs PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s words after his great performance in the Champions League

PSG defeated Bayern Munich team 2-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on the Allianz Arena court in a great performance by the French forward Kylian Mbappé.

After the game, Mbappé, who scored two goals in the game against Bayern and gave PSG a considerable advantage, expressed his feelings at the end of the game.

“It has not always gone well for me, but I AM NOT HERE TO HIDE, I like to play this type of game and be decisive,” said Mbappé.

Mbappé’s first goal fell just at minute 3 after a good assist from Neymar winning and Neuer who could not keep the ball, while the second goal was scored in the second half at minute 68.

The second leg between PSG and Bayern Munich will be played next Tuesday, April 13 at the Parc des Princes, where it will be decided whether the finalist or the champion of the last edition will reach the semifinals.

