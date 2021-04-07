Bayern Munich vs PSG: Goal by Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League match

The tie was broken! FC Bayern Munich and PSG of France are facing each other this Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals, in a tie with an early final overtones, as they are the last two finalists of the tournament, in addition to being in the shortlist of the teams that are candidates for the title in this new campaign.

With Neymar and Mbappé as their main weapons, PSG is trying to take revenge for the defeat suffered in August in the Lisbon Final, when the Bavarians won the title with a single score, taking away a mark of consecutive games scoring a goal.

The game started quite buoyant with FC Bayern Munich leaning forward, trying to assert their home, but just after PSG escaped the score against with a shot from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the Parisians led a counterattack. with Neymar and Mbappé, who defined with a powerful right hand that Manuel Neuer could not contain.

The Frenchman’s goal was his seventh in eight games in the current UEFA Champions League season, his 31st in all competitions this season.

