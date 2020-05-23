Great party awaits us this Saturday, May 23, closing the day on day 27 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Bayern Munich seek to stay at the top of the table, but you will receive a Eintracht Frankfurt who will try to surprise you on your visit to Allianz Arena.

Time and Channel Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Campus: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Hour: 6:30 pm from Germany. 11:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

The box of Bayern Munich It remains as the rival to beat, it has already shown that it returned as if nothing, but they cannot slack off. After 26 days they add 18 wins, 4 draws and have been beaten in 4 other duels.

The Bavarians They resumed their activity with the right foot last Sunday when they visited the Unión Berlin, beating them 0-2 with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard.

For his part, the Eintracht Frankfurt He has completed an irregular tournament fighting in the middle table, although with a pending duel, since they have played 25 games with the balance of 8 wins, 4 draws and 13 games lost.

The Eagles They returned to activity with a painful defeat last day when they received Borussia Monchengladbach falling 1-3.

As he Bayern Munich As the Eintracht Frankfurt they know the importance of this match now that they are picking up pace after the long pause they had; in the general table we find the Bavarians as leaders with 58 points, while Eagles They are located in the thirteenth place with 28 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 27 Bundesliga 2019-2020