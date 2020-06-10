We will have a very attractive match this Wednesday, June 10, closing the activity of the semifinals in the German Cup 2019-2020when the Bayern Munich seek to maintain its hierarchy before a Eintracht Frankfurt who will try to repeat the dose from a couple of years ago, in the Allianz Arena.

Time and Channel Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Campus: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Hour: 8:45 pm from Germany. 1:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: DirecTV Sports in South America. ESPN in Mexico and Central America. TUDN in the United States.

The box of Bayern Munich he is setting the pace in the Bundesliga where they have the title practically on the stock market. Last weekend they had no problem beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-4.

The Bavarians, current champions of the competition, suffered in the quarterfinals, beating Schalke 0-1 with a solitary score of Joshua Kimmich.

For his part, the Eintracht Frankfurt He is having an irregular tournament fighting in the middle of the table. Last Saturday they suffered a very hard 0-2 setback against Mainz.

The Eagles, who were crowned champions a couple of years past Bayern in the final, managed to advance to these semifinals after defeating Werder Bremen 2-0 in the quarterfinals with goals from Andre Silva and Daichi Kamada.

As he Bayern Munich As the Eintracht Frankfurt They know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the title fight. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

