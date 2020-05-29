The activity closes this Saturday, May 30, on day 28 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Bayern Munich seek to take advantage of their local status to add a new victory that brings them closer to the title, but they will receive Dusseldorf who arrives motivated ready to ring the bell in the Allianz Arena.

Time and Channel Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf

Campus: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Hour: 6:30 pm from Germany. 11:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf LIVE

The box of Bayern Munich He has had a great campaign staying as the great favorite to get the title since in 28 days they have added 20 wins, 4 draws and have been beaten in 4 other duels.

The Bavarians come from a huge victory last day when I had to visit the Borussia Dortmund managing to break them thanks to lonely annotation of Joshua Kimmich.

For his part, the Dusseldorf He is having a difficult tournament fighting everything for his salvation. They have garnered 6 wins, 9 draws and have been defeated 13 times.

The Fortune He arrives very motivated, since last day it was their turn to receive Schalke, beating them 2-1 with scores from Rouwen Hennings and Kenan Karaman.

As he Bayern Munich As the Dusseldorf they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Bavarians as leaders with 64 points, while the Fortune is in 16th place with 27 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf.

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 28 Bundesliga 2019-2020