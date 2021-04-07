Bayern Munich to ditch Jerome Boateng at the end of the season

The former German international Jerome boateng will leave el Bayern Munich, after ten years in their ranks, at the end of this season, according to the sports magazine “Kicker”.

According to this publication, Bayern’s board of directors has decided not to extend the contract for his 32-year-old defense. The representative of Boateng has already been informed of that decision, adds that medium.

Bayern signed Dayot Upamecano last February, pointing to a decision against Boateng and in favor of the rejuvenation of the team.

Boateng, world champion with the German national team in Brazil 2014, joined Bayern in 2011 from Manchester City. With the Bavarians he has won eight league titles, five in the German Cup and two in the UEFA Super Cup.