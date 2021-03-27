Bayern Munich sought out Zlatan at 19 but was rejected for his high claims

The Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He has had a prolific career as a footballer, at 39 he made his return to the Swedish National Team and has played for the greatest of the Old Continent, however, the story could be different if a great of the Bundesliga would have made his signing.

So, if Bayern Munich had known what Zlatan would mean for international football when he became interested when he was barely standing out at the Malmo, Zlatan’s story could have taken a different path.

Uli Hoeness, former president of Bayern Munich, revealed that in 2001 they sought to sign Zlatan at 19, but what he was asking for money was absurd for his age and what team he came from.

“He is a great player, but the salary he was asking for was also divine,” said Hoeness now in his time as a sports analyst on the German network RTL.

And it is that at that time, Ibra had stood out after scoring a great goal with Malmo, taking the entire Molde team.

“We got interested in him, but we didn’t even get to the main course during the negotiations,” added Hoeness.

