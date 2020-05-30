Bayern Munich thrashed Fortuna Düsseldorf this Sunday at Arena Munich 5-0 and opened up a 10 point lead in the German Championship. Zanga (against), Pavard, Lewandowski (twice), and Davies scored the winning goals for the Bavarian team.

Pavard paved the way for Bayern’s rout – Photo: Christof STACHE / .

Photo: Lance!

The match started with Bayern dominating possession, but creating few clear chances in the opening minutes. At 15 minutes, a Fortuna defender ended up helping the home owners. Gnabry shifted back, and Pavard knocked crookedly. The ball deflected in Zanka and went in.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, the game became more open and Bayern had more space to create clear chances to score. At 29, after a corner kick, Pavard headed firmly and scored the second goal of the game. At 43, in a beautiful collective move by the team of Bávaro with quick touches, Lewandowski came in the face of the goal and did not forgive, leaving Bayern with the advantage of 3 to 0 at the end of the first half.

Despite the great advantage on the scoreboard, Bayern came back more connected and it was not long before the victory became thrashed. After 5 minutes, Gnabry made a good move, played for Lewandowski and, in a letter, the striker scored the fourth of the hosts and his 29th in the Bundesliga. Two minutes after the Pole was painted, Davies crashed and dribbled the Fortuna back and managed to score Bayern’s fifth goal.

The owners of the house started to manage the advantage, valuing possession of the ball until the end of the match. With the result, Bayern Munich reached 67 points and opened a 10-point advantage for Borussia Dortmund, second in the German Championship. The Bundesliga leader returns to the pitch next Saturday, away from home, against Bayer Leverkusen.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website