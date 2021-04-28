Bayern Munich Sign Julian Nagelsmann; world’s most expensive coach

Signature until 2026

Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday the signing of coach Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig. The 33-year-old coach will sign a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champion and will take over from next season. According to Bild and Sport Bild, the coach will receive a salary of about three million euros per year, well above what he was earning now at Leipzig.

Although at first it was rumored that the transfer would be around 30 million euros, Bild assures that the two parties have agreed on a fixed of 15 million euros, which could rise to 25 million depending on the titles that Nagelsmann achieves with Bayern . In this way and taking into account the variables, the German will become the most expensive coach in the world.

Most expensive trainers in the world: Nagelsmann, Koeman or Mourinho

The highest technical transfers ever

Data as of April 27, 2021

11. Julian Nagelsmann (2019) – Cost: 5 million euros

TSG Hoffenheim -> RB Leipzig

11. Peter Bosz (2017) – Cost: 5 million euros

Ajax Amsterdam -> Borussia Dortmund

10. Marco Rose (2021) – Cost: plus 5 million euros

Borussia Mönchengladbach -> Borussia Dortmund

9. Maurizio Sarri (2019) – Cost: 5.5 million euros

Chelsea -> Juventus Turin

8. Ronald Koeman (2015) – Cost: 6 million euros

Southampton -> Everton

6. Mark Hughes (2008) – Cost: 6.2 million euros

Blackburn Rovers -> Manchester City

6. Brendan Rodgers (2012) – Cost: 6.2 million euros

Swansea City -> Liverpool

5. Adi Hütter (2021) – Cost: 7.5 million euros

Eintracht Frankfurt -> Borussia Mönchengladbach

4. Rúben Amorim (2020) – Cost: 10 million euros

Braga -> Sporting de Portugal

3. Brendan Rodgers (2019) – Cost: 10.44 million euros

Celtic -> Leicester City

2. André Villas-Boas (2011) – Cost: 15 million euros

Porto -> Chelsea

2. Julian Nagelsmann (2021) – Cost: 15 million euros

RB Leipzig -> Bayern

1. José Mourinho (2010) – Cost: 16 million euros

Inter Milan -> Real Madrid

Only with the fixed, Nagelsmann is at the height of André Villas-Boas. Chelsea paid Porto some 15 million euros in 2011 for the Portuguese coach. The record is held by José Mourinho, who a year earlier cost a million more than Villas-Boas when he arrived at Real Madrid from Inter Milan.

Until now, the most expensive coach in the Bundesliga was Adi Hütter, for whom Borussia Mönchengladbach paid 7.5 million euros to Eintracht Frankfurt just two weeks ago.

Bayern were looking for a replacement for Hans-Dieter Flick

Julian Nagelsmann reached the second place in the Bundesliga in 2019 with which he was linked until 2023. In his case there was no termination clause. Bayern were looking for a replacement for Hans-Dieter Flick after the resignation of the current coach to fulfill his contract with the Bavarian team that was valid until 2023.

Likewise, FC Bayern today accepted Hansi Flick’s request and on June 30, 2021 it will terminate the contract of the current coach who is close to directing the German team.

Haaland, Kimmich: the most valuable players in the Bundesliga

21 Florian Neuhaus – Mönchengladbach – Market value: € 38 M

Data as of April 16, 2021

20 Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 38 M

19 Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen – Market value: € 38 M

18 Giovanni Reyna – Dortmund – Market value: € 38 M

17 Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 40m

16 Edmond Tapsoba – Leverkusen – Market value: € 40 M

15 Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 42 M

14 André Silva – Frankfurt – Market value: € 42 M

13 Lucas Hernández – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 45 M

12 Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen – Market value: € 45 M

11 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 55m

10 Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 60m

9 Dayot Upamecano – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 60 M

8 Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 65m

7 Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 70 M

6 Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 70 M

5 Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 70 million

4 Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 75m

3 Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich – Market value: € 90m

2 Jadon Sancho – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

1 Erling Haaland – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

Julian Nagelsmann started his professional career at Hoffenheim

Julian Nagelsmann coached TSG Hoffenheim since February 2016, becoming the youngest in Bundesliga history. From there he was signed by RB Leipzig in exchange for 5 million euros. Last season he led the East German side to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In his first year with Leipzig, he was also the earliest coach to make his Champions League debut and later broke the record for the youngest coach to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann will take over as coach of FC Bayern from 1 July 2021. All the information:

