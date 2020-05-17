Bayern to play again after two months

The Bayern Munich, current champion and leader of the German league, jumps onto the pitch more than two months after his last game to visit the Berlin Union after the return of the activity this Saturday in which the Bundesliga it developed without notable incidents. At the moment, they equal 0-0 at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. Televisa ESPN 2.

In the first minutes of the game, under an atypical panorama with the empty stands and the echo of the screaming players booming, who was dominant in the game was the local team. With fast transitions and several times looking for the right winger Marcus Ingvartsen, who was very active during the first minutes.

The first clear opportunity was given by the Férrea Unión at the feet of its center-forward Anthony Ujah. The Nigerian received a pass over the back of the central, controlled the ball and was dispatched with a powerful right hand that passed just over the goal defended by Manuel Neuer.

With the passage of minutes, the Bavaros took possession of the ball by imposing their game and began to get ahead on the field. Around 20 minutes, Thomas Muller deflected a header from his teammate Serge Gnabry and scored the first goal of the game. However, the referee leaned on the VAR and canceled the conquest due to the German’s advanced position.

The previous

The pandemic of the new coronavirus stopped the tournament in March and the game that the Hans-Dieter Flick team will play in the capital is one of the highlights of this weekend’s return from professional football in the Teutonic country.

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Borussia Mönchengladbach, RB Leipzig and the other teams that stepped on the field demonstrated that football can be played with some normality despite the health protocol in force to combat COVID-19.

Stadiums without an audience in the stands, celebrations avoiding hugs, mandatory face masks on the bench. The first games of one of the major European leagues provided images for history, but if there is a photo that Bayern wants at all costs, it is the one that shows him lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

The Bayern coach was satisfied with the situation of his team facing the duel that comes with only three casualties due to injury -Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso and Nicklas Süle-, and with the doubt of Javi Martínez.

The stoppage of the championship has allowed Bayern to recover their scorer Robert Lewandowski, restored from a tepid injury. The Polish attacker missed three games and continues with options to try to beat his personal record of so many in the same season in the domestic tournament (30), since he is currently 25.

“We have trained intensively, we have seen that the physical condition is good and we will try to take what we propose in Berlin to the field,” said Hans Flick.

On the other side, there will be a key absence for the local team, that of their coach Urs Fischer, who will not be able to be present in the first game after the pandemic due to having broken the quarantine due to the death of his father-in-law.

The Swiss coach is already back at home but will not join the squad as he must comply with protocol and remain isolated until he successfully passes two COVID-19 tests. Urs Fischer’s place on the bench will be taken by his assistant, Markus Hoffmann.

The Union Berlin (12th) stood up to Bayern in the first round, before losing 2-1 in Bavaria. It is presented in principle with the victim poster so that the people of Munich return with a good result, but everything has changed so much that the forecasts are very risky.

TRAININGS:

Berlin Union: Rafał Gikiewicz; Florian Hübner, Keven Schlotterbeck, Neven Subotić; Christopher Trimmel, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Christopher Lenz; Marcus Ingvartsen, Marius Bülter; Anthony Ujah.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcántara; Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller; Robert Lewandowski.

STADIUM: An der alten Forsterei

TV: ESPN 2

POSITIONS: