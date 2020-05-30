Bayern Munich are making great strides to win the German Championship for the eighth consecutive season. After winning the classic against Borussia Dortmund, in the duel considered as an early end of the tournament, the Munich team thrashed Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-0 at home this Saturday and further increased their lead.

Bayern can now begin to do the math to be eight times national champion since, with five rounds left to the end of the competition, that is, 15 points in dispute, went to 67 points and opened ten difference for vice-leader Borussia Dortmund, who still plays in the round. Fortuna Düsseldorf is 16th, with 27 points, just two more than the penultimate placed Werder Bremen.

If Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarian team’s only contender for the title, confirms their favoritism against lantern Paderborn out on Sunday, they will go to 60 points. Bayern will then need to win three of the remaining five games to confirm the win without relying on other results.

The Bavarian team is experiencing a splendid phase that precedes the pandemic. He remains undefeated in 2020 and has not lost for 15 games, having won 14 of them. The team coached by Hans-Dieter Flick won all four matches after the tournament resumed. In that period, he scored 13 goals and took only two.

Bayern’s tour of Munich featured two goals from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker returned to swing the nets and left his mark twice on Saturday. He scored the team’s third and fourth goals in the match. Highlight for the last one, completing letter crossing.

Lewandowski is the tournament’s top scorer with 29 goals. He reached the mark of 43 goals in all competitions of the season, equaling the feat of 2016/2017. Therefore, you should soon break your personal record.

The scoreboard was opened with a goal scored by Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen. Then French side Pavard scored the second before Lewandowski hit the net twice. At the beginning of the second half, Canadian striker Davies, one of the highlights of the team in the last rounds, was responsible for ending the hit in Munich.

.