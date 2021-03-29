Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski would miss the Champions League first leg against PSG

The alarms have been set off at Bayern Munich for the first leg of the Champions League against PSG due to the fact that attacker Robert Lewandowski has dropped from the Polish National Team, after presenting a collateral ligament injury in his right knee .

It was through a statement by the Polish federation that Lewandowski will miss the match against England on the third date heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022, a sensitive loss that they can hardly replace.

The first reports revealed that it was not a serious injury; However, the time he will be out of the courts is approximately two weeks, so he would not be ready to face the Parisian team in the quarterfinals.

The alarms come on Robert Lewandowski had to withdraw from the Poland concentration due to injury. The Bayern forward is a doubt to face PSG in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/2eu1BmEMCL – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) March 29, 2021

Poland is in the second position with four units, behind England. The rest of the group is completed by Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino. Lewandowski came from scoring two goals against Andorra at the weekend.