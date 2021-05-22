Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski overtakes Gerd Müller and sets new Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski continues to show why he is considered the best striker in the world. The Pole has had a dream season with him Bayern Munich by signing 41 goals.

After several attempts against Augsburg, near the final whistle, Lewandowski scored a historic goal, surpassing the goalscoring mark of the German legend Gerd Müller, who scored 40 goals in 1972.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

In a game full of emotions because it was the farewell of three important players in the last period of the Bavarian team: Javi Martínez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, the goal of the 32-year-old attacker closed with a flourish.

⚽ SAVE IT, LAST MINUTE HISTORICAL GOAL! This is the 41st target for Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München), TOP SCORER in a single campaign, in #BundesligaxFOX HISTORY! Bayern München 5-2 Augsburg pic.twitter.com/Q4iwJx0SuG – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 22, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

His 41 goals become the highest scoring mark in Bundesliga history. After a long-distance shot in which the goalkeeper spat the ball, Lewandowski took advantage of the error to remove the mark and score an empty goal in front of him.