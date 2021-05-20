Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandoski, with options to reinforce Real Madrid

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandoski has slight options to join Real Madrid next season, although he would also have other possible destinations such as PSG, Chelsea and other elite clubs.

According to information revealed by the German newspaper Sport Bild, Lewandoski would change of scene as long as he is one of the two big clubs in the Spanish League, that is, between Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​although he would lean more towards the ‘Blanco’ team .

As detailed in the information, PSG is an option that is totally ruled out since the league does not appeal to him and he has always had the dream of being at Real Madrid, but today going to Spain and wearing white looks very complicated.

In addition, the Premier League continues to be a more than desirable option, since Chelsea and Manchester City are in the bedroom, who would be more than willing to pay the 80-90 million euros they are asking for him at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandoski has grown tired of scoring goals at Bayern Munich, with whom he has scored 49 goals in all competitions this season.

